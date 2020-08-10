Joe Irving Sartin, SrGolden - Joe Irving Sartin, Sr., 86, was born November 30, 1933, in Greene County, Missouri. On August 7, 2020, he lost his month-long battle with pneumonia. He was a Marine Veteran, serving his country from 1952-1960. He was the youngest of 13 children born to Willie and Tela Sartin of Greene County.He worked at Red Rock Bottling Company beginning at just 12 years old and then joined the military at age 19, serving in both Korea and Japan. After his service ended, he traveled the country with his wife Bonnie and worked several different jobs from apple picking with his brothers in Washington state to installing windshields. He retired in the late 1990s and moved to the community of Golden, Missouri, with Bonnie, where they lived the rest of their lives away from city life. He enjoyed tending to and caring for his immaculate lawn and garden, staying busy constantly, and driving his golf cart around the community to catch up with his friends, family, and neighbors.Joe is survived by his six children, three sons and three daughters: Donna Johnson, Deanie and Rogers Richards, Bodie (Joe Jr.) and Cindy Sartin, Vincent Sartin, Russell and Pam Sartin, and Rose Pierson; his brother-in-law, Junior (Claude) Soden and Sandy Taylor; and nephews Gene Peck and George Peck. Joe "Grandpa" is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 14-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Bonnie Yvonne Sartin; his 7 brothers and 5 sisters; and his granddaughter Ashley Yvonne Truax.He was a vibrant and loving man, friend, husband, brother, grandpa, and great-grandpa who enjoyed life and adored his family with all his heart. Joe will be greatly missed by his family and everyone whose life he touched in his 86 years.A graveside service, with full military honors, will be held for close family and friends on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 11:00 AM at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Springfield, Missouri.Care and arrangements have been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, Missouri.