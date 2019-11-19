|
|
Joe L. Morris
Halltown - Joe L. Morris, 80, of Halltown, passed away, Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was born on February 27, 1939, in Halltown, MO, to William R. "Billie" and Henrietta "Maxine" (Clark) Morris. On June 15, 1963, Joe and Beverly (Harris) Morris were united in marriage. They shared over 56 years together.
Joe was saved at the age of 15 and was a long-time member of Halltown Baptist Church. He was also a 1957 graduate of Ash Grove High School. Joe was a life-long farmer and for many years sold DewEze haybeds, where he was salesman of the year. He enjoyed quail hunting and collecting pocketknives and scales. Joe kept all of his vehicles in perfection and took great pride in them. Most of all, Joe adored his family and spending time with them, especially his grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all those that knew and loved him.
Joe is survived by his wife, Beverly of the home; daughter, April Wilkerson and husband Darren of Miller; grandchildren, Clay Wilkerson and wife Claire of Halltown, Hannah Wilkerson of Halltown; great grandchildren, Wade Wilkerson, Heston Wilkerson, Mallory Wilkerson; other family and many friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Billie and Maxine Morris.
A time of visitation will be from 2:00PM-4:00PM, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Halltown Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Halltown, MO.
Memorial Donations in Joe's name may be made to Halltown Baptist Church and can be mailed or left at the funeral home (PO Box 217 Ash Grove, MO 65604)
Arrangements under the direction of Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home Ash Grove, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019