Joe N. Hall
Springfield - Joe N. Hall was born on July 9, 1928, in a farmhouse near Ash Grove, MO. He passed away May 19, 2020, at home. He served two years in the Korean War as a Staff Sergeant in the US Army. He married Helen Tiller on August 8, 1950. They spent over 69 years together. He is survived by his wife, Helen, Springfield; son, Gary Hall (Nancy), Willard; two grandchildren, Bradley Hall (Amanda), Willard, and Heather Bechtel (Matt), Belton, MO; and 8 great-grandchildren. He loved his family very much and will be greatly missed by many. Visitation will be Friday, May 29, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, 1947 E. Seminole. Graveside Service will be Saturday, May 30, at 2:00 p.m. in White Chapel Cemetery in the Veterans' Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any Veteran's organization of your choice.
Published in the News-Leader from May 26 to May 27, 2020