Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe W. Grossenheider


1922 - 2020
Joe W. Grossenheider Obituary
Joe W. Grossenheider

Springfield - Joe W. Grossenheider, born October 28, 1922, died February 10, 2020 in his home.

Mr. Grossenheider is survived by his children, Paul, Ed and Eve and numerous grandchildren, his wife having predeceased him after 55 years in Springfield in September 2001. He was also preceded in death by his children, Sue and Dennis.

Mr. Grossenheider graduated from high school in Webster Groves, Missouri, and then from Duke University. He spent three years in service during World War II, where he was a Navy carrier pilot. After the war ended, he married Betty Abbott at Opa Loka Naval Air Station in Miami, Florida in June 1946. They then went to Duke Law School where he obtained a law degree. Mr. Grossenheider set up a law practice in Lebanon, Missouri and practiced law from there for twenty-five years during which he served as Prosecuting Attorney two years and was on the Executive Committee of the Missouri Bar Association.

He retired from active practice in 1973 and he and Betty moved to Mexico where they lived in their homes in Acapulco and San Miguel de Allende for a period of 10 years.

Thereafter they returned to Missouri and lived on their farm in Camden County and commuted between the farm and their house in Springfield, Missouri.

After the death of his wife, Mr. Grossenheider spent most of the next years in Springfield where two years later he began a life with Avis Young, which lasted until his death.

No services are planned. Online condolences may be left at gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020
