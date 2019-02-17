|
|
Joel Jackson
Springfield - Joel Douglas Jackson, 60, passed away peacefully at home on February 15, 2019 in Nixa, MO. He was the son of John S. and Rosemary Harrell Jackson, born in Kansas City, MO on November 16, 1958. His early life was spent in and around Detroit, MI where he attended Stevenson High School in Livonia and was an active youth group member at Covenant Baptist Church. He holds an Associate Degree from Drury University in Springfield. He married Jennifer Sak on December 31, 1989 and they celebrated their 29th anniversary last New Year's Eve. Their two daughters, Alexis Marin, 21, and Sophia Nicole, 18, were his greatest joy. Joel was an accomplished home builder in the Springfield area and was the owner/founder of Jackson Builders. Joel designed and built a home at Delaware Town Road in Nixa that his family enjoyed and where his girls grew up along the James River. He and his family are members of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Nixa. Joel is survived by his wife, Jennifer Sak Jackson; two daughters, Alexis and Sophia; his mother, Rosemary; his brother, Jay; his sister, April Speed and her husband, Paul and their two boys Jackson and Gram; his in-laws Dianne & Andis Osis, Tim & Debbie Sak, Bart & Jenny Sak, Brian Sak, and Troy Sak. Joel was preceded in death by his father, John. Joel will be missed forever by many more relatives and friends as well as his loyal companion and dog, Blackie. Services will be held Thursday, February 21 at 2 PM at Aldersgate UMC in Nixa with the Reverend Dennis Miller officiating. Memorials can be made in Joel's name under the direction of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in Springfield.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 17, 2019