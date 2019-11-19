|
John A. Hughes
Marshfield - John A. Hughes, 84, of Marshfield, passed away, Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was born on April 22, 1935, in Springfield, MO, to Alvie and Lexie Hughes. On April 15, 1955, John and Madeline (Jones) were united in marriage. They shared over 64 years together.
John faithfully served for 11 years in the United States Army. He served during the Korean War. John loved being outdoors. He enjoyed fishing for crappie, catfish and spoonbills. He also enjoyed hunting, especially coon hunting. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all those that knew and loved him.
John is survived by his wife, Madeline of the home; children, Dennis Hughes and wife Kathy of Marshfield, Debbie East and husband Dale of Nixa, Donna Griffith and husband Mark of Strafford; 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 2 sisters; other family and many friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Wesley Anderson; son-in-law, Michael Speak; and 7 siblings.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home Ash Grove, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019