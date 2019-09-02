Services
Wilson - Griffin Funeral Homes - Walnut Grove - Walnut Grove
612 N. Washington Ave.
Walnut Grove, MO 65770
(417) 994-2522
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walnut Grove First Baptist Church
Walnut Grove, MO
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Walnut Grove First Baptist Church
Walnut Grove, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Edmonson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Allen Edmonson


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Allen Edmonson Obituary
John Allen Edmonson

Walnut Grove - John Allen Edmonson, 88, of Walnut Grove, MO went to be with his Lord on Friday, August 30, 2019. He was born on February 17, 1931 in Walnut Grove, Missouri to Joe Allen and Zepha Mae (Wheeler) Edmonson. On August 26, 1952, John and Juanita Young were united in marriage. They just celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.

John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wheeler Loran Edmonson and Charles Edmonson; and two sisters, Francis Maurine Long and Jo Jean Forshee.

John is survived by his wife, Juanita of the home; children, Gayle Marrs, Debbie Eagleburger and husband Brad, David Edmonson all of Springfield; grandchildren, Erica Russell and husband Mike of Walnut Grove, Cathy Skelley and husband Brent of Springfield, Alannis Taylor of Springfield; great grandchildren, Kayleigh Skelley, Abby Russell, Becky Russell; nieces, nephews, cousin, other family and many friends.

Visitation will be from 5:00PM-8:00PM, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Walnut Grove First Baptist Church, Walnut Grove, MO. Funeral Services will be 10:00AM, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Walnut Grove First Baptist Church, Walnut Grove, MO with burial to follow at Greene Lawn Cemetery, Walnut Grove, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Walnut Grove First Baptist Church Building Fund and may be left at the funeral home.

Arrangements under the direction of Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilson - Griffin Funeral Homes - Walnut Grove - Walnut Grove
Download Now