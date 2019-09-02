|
John Allen Edmonson
Walnut Grove - John Allen Edmonson, 88, of Walnut Grove, MO went to be with his Lord on Friday, August 30, 2019. He was born on February 17, 1931 in Walnut Grove, Missouri to Joe Allen and Zepha Mae (Wheeler) Edmonson. On August 26, 1952, John and Juanita Young were united in marriage. They just celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.
John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wheeler Loran Edmonson and Charles Edmonson; and two sisters, Francis Maurine Long and Jo Jean Forshee.
John is survived by his wife, Juanita of the home; children, Gayle Marrs, Debbie Eagleburger and husband Brad, David Edmonson all of Springfield; grandchildren, Erica Russell and husband Mike of Walnut Grove, Cathy Skelley and husband Brent of Springfield, Alannis Taylor of Springfield; great grandchildren, Kayleigh Skelley, Abby Russell, Becky Russell; nieces, nephews, cousin, other family and many friends.
Visitation will be from 5:00PM-8:00PM, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Walnut Grove First Baptist Church, Walnut Grove, MO. Funeral Services will be 10:00AM, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Walnut Grove First Baptist Church, Walnut Grove, MO with burial to follow at Greene Lawn Cemetery, Walnut Grove, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Walnut Grove First Baptist Church Building Fund and may be left at the funeral home.
Arrangements under the direction of Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 2, 2019