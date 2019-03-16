|
John (Jack) Bowen
Springfield - John (Jack) Bowen, 91, of Springfield passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Jack retired as the Account Manager-Branded of North America Marketing for Conoco, after 35 years with the company. He was a member of First and Calvary Presbyterian Church and served on various committees of the Synod of Mid-America, John Calvin Presbytery and various Presbyterian Churches.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Kathryn. Also surviving are two sons, Mike (Linda) of Topeka, Kansas and Ken (Sharron) of Liberty, Missouri, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday March 18 at First and Calvary Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 17 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at Highland Cemetery, Highland, Kansas, on March 19 at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Abou Ben Adhem Shrine Children's Hospital Fund or First and Calvary Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 16, 2019