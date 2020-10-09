John James BreshearsJohn James Breshears, son of the late Cleo and Nona Emma (Cheek) Breshears was born on October 10, 1934 in Long Lane, MO and departed this life on October 7, 2020 in Springfield, MO. At the time of his passing he was 85 years, 11 months, and 26 days of age.John was raised in Long Lane and Buffalo. He was united in marriage to Lovetta M. Pool in July of 1991, and they made their home in Nixa, Missouri. He retired from General Electric in the maintenance department.John was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Lovetta of the home; four sons, Richard & wife Sherry Breshears of Springfield, MO, Daniel & wife Nancy Breshears of Springfield, MO, Mitchel Breshears of Springfield, MO, and Mark & wife Jeannie Breshears of Springfield, MO; one step-daughter, Connie & husband Robert Gustad of Ozark, MO; one step-son, Kevin & wife Shelly Sprague of Nixa, MO; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one niece, Nancy & husband Don Olson of Arizona; and one nephew, Jeff & wife Laura Davis of New Mexico. He had many friends who loved him dearly, he will be deeply missed by all.Services were under the care and direction of the Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home of Buffalo, MO.