1/1
John Cowan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Cowan

Rogersville - John Anthony Cowan, 67, Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his home.

He was born December 14, 1952 in Springfield, Missouri son of the late Glen and Frances (Rippee) Cowan.

John was a life-long farmer in the Rogersville area and was a graduate of Logan-Rogersville High School. He was a talented diesel mechanic and head mechanic at the L.R. Bus Barn.

You could always count on John to be there to lend a helping hand whether friend, family or new to the community. HE will be greatly missed by all.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda; two daughters, Denise Massie and husband Matt, and Brenda Young, two sisters, Patsy Collins and husband Mike, and Elizabeth Witt, a brother, Matt Cowan and wife Charlene, five grandchildren, Megan and husband Cole, Jarrett, Kyle and wife Liz, Jordan and wife Jackie, and Mariah, eight great-grandchildren, Pryer, Briggs, Rowan, Rose, Xivier, Sophie, Desmond, and Lydia, close nephew, Eric Witt, a niece, four nephews, and many other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5 - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. John's cremains will be interned at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.D. Lee & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.D. Lee & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved