John Cowan
Rogersville - John Anthony Cowan, 67, Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his home.
He was born December 14, 1952 in Springfield, Missouri son of the late Glen and Frances (Rippee) Cowan.
John was a life-long farmer in the Rogersville area and was a graduate of Logan-Rogersville High School. He was a talented diesel mechanic and head mechanic at the L.R. Bus Barn.
You could always count on John to be there to lend a helping hand whether friend, family or new to the community. HE will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda; two daughters, Denise Massie and husband Matt, and Brenda Young, two sisters, Patsy Collins and husband Mike, and Elizabeth Witt, a brother, Matt Cowan and wife Charlene, five grandchildren, Megan and husband Cole, Jarrett, Kyle and wife Liz, Jordan and wife Jackie, and Mariah, eight great-grandchildren, Pryer, Briggs, Rowan, Rose, Xivier, Sophie, Desmond, and Lydia, close nephew, Eric Witt, a niece, four nephews, and many other relatives, and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. John's cremains will be interned at a later date.
