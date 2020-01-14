|
John 'Kent' Davis II
Springfield - John 'Kent' Davis II was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on October 27, 1967 to John and Nancy Davis. Kent grew up in Springfield, Missouri where he was in the Kickapoo High School Class of 1986. Kent then graduated from Drury University and was a member of the men's golf team.
Kent worked at Graybar Electric as their Branch Manager. He then went on to work at Associated Electric Cooperative Incorporated where he was the Project Manager for the newest building addition at their South Golden location. Kent worked briefly at French's before making a career change to become a realtor with Murney Associates Realtors.
Kent was a passionate fan of the University of Oklahoma football and St. Louis Cardinals baseball teams. He truly loved attending these events with his family and friends. Another passion of Kent's was spending time at the family cabin at Table Rock Lake. He enjoyed driving the boat and grilling for all his loved ones. Nothing was more important to Kent than being able to share these experiences with his family and friends.
Kent passed away peacefully with family by his side on January 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Jill; along with four children; John, Kory, Laura and Lizabeth; mother, Nancy; sister, Cammie; nieces, Jarika and Addysen; nephews, Cooper, Jake, Jordan, Tyeler and Jacob; mother and father in-law, Jim and Nancy. Kent was preceded in death by his father, John Kent Davis.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, January 17, 2020 at National Avenue Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rescue One, 1927-B E. Bennett St., Springfield, MO, or Southwest MO Humane Society, 3161 W. Norton Rd., Springfield, MO 65803.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020