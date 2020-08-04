John Douglas Brown
Springfield, MO. - John Douglas Brown, 69, Springfield, MO. passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 in his home. John was born on March 12, 1951, in Springfield, MO. to James William and Mary Etta (Arnold) Brown. He was a maintenance electrician for Mercy Hospital, retiring after 35 years. He was a member of the Springfield Bench Rest Rifle Club and The Gold Wing Road Riders. He loved animals and riding motorcycles and spending time with his family and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife,of 49 years, Beverley (Sayer) Brown, his four brothers: Richard Michael Brown and his wife, Lisa, and their children: Carley and Joshua, Paul Brown and his wife, Debra, and their children: Ian and Nikki, James Brown and his wife, Becky, and their children: Christopher and Kyle, and George Russell Brown and his wife, Janna, and their children: Renee and Eric. He is also survived by his constant friend and companion, his dog Buddy. His special friends: Jim and Linda Claney, Cheryl Kiefer and Judy Underdal. John was a good natured, fun loving guy, who never met a stranger, and had many friends. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to CARE, Rescue One or The Humane Society, or to the charity of choice
. The family asks that the Covid guidelines be observed.