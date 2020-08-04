1/1
John Douglas Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Douglas Brown

Springfield, MO. - John Douglas Brown, 69, Springfield, MO. passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 in his home. John was born on March 12, 1951, in Springfield, MO. to James William and Mary Etta (Arnold) Brown. He was a maintenance electrician for Mercy Hospital, retiring after 35 years. He was a member of the Springfield Bench Rest Rifle Club and The Gold Wing Road Riders. He loved animals and riding motorcycles and spending time with his family and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife,of 49 years, Beverley (Sayer) Brown, his four brothers: Richard Michael Brown and his wife, Lisa, and their children: Carley and Joshua, Paul Brown and his wife, Debra, and their children: Ian and Nikki, James Brown and his wife, Becky, and their children: Christopher and Kyle, and George Russell Brown and his wife, Janna, and their children: Renee and Eric. He is also survived by his constant friend and companion, his dog Buddy. His special friends: Jim and Linda Claney, Cheryl Kiefer and Judy Underdal. John was a good natured, fun loving guy, who never met a stranger, and had many friends. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Visitation will be Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to CARE, Rescue One or The Humane Society, or to the charity of choice. The family asks that the Covid guidelines be observed.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greenlawn Funeral Home North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved