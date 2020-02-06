Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Cathedral
John E. Deragowski


1937 - 2020
John E. Deragowski Obituary
John E. Deragowski

Springfield - John E. Deragowski, 82, of Springfield passed away Tuesday morning February 4, 2020. He was born October 23, 1937 in Karlin, Missouri to August and Annette Deragowski. John had many wonderful accomplishments and was a wonderful husband and dad. He was a food broker for Brian Van Hook and Crumpley Associates. He was also the owner of Bear Steel. He officiated in Southwest Missouri football for over 42 years. His hobbies were hunting, fishing and playing golf with his friends. John was a fine guitar player and singer of country ballads, and loved harmonizing with his wife Ethel. He was preceded in death by son, Scott Deragowski and ten brothers and sisters. He is survived by his son, Wayde Deragowski, five grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held February 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Agnes Cathedral under the direction of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
