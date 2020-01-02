|
|
John F. Jones
Springfield - John Franklin Jones, 85, Springfield, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Missouri Veterans Home, Mt. Vernon.
He was born July 22, 1934 in Patton, Missouri. After graduating high school, he joined the Air Force and was stationed in Germany. In his spare time there, he enjoyed fishing the streams and rivers as well as sampling the native beers. Upon discharge, he attended Southwest Missouri State College and received a B.S. in Education. He had a long career as a Head Start director in Springfield, which allowed him to help children of low-income families. In the mid 1980's, he and his wife, Shirley, bought a flower shop, Carrick's Flowers.
John loved to hunt doves and knew every available cornfield within a 100-mile radius of Springfield. Fishing with his best friend, Vern Weatherman, and his children were some of his happiest days.
He is survived by his three sons, Jay Hamlin and wife Diane, Jeff, and Jonathan and wife Sonda Jones; his daughter, Wilhelmenia Rothschild, Dana Tideman, and Brenda and husband Bob Cleary; five grandchildren, Nicole, Mallory, Brayden, Lauren, and Brenda; and a great-grandson, Lucas. He was particularly fond of his son-in-law, John Tideman. He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Shirley (Cunningham) Jones in 2000.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 - 1:30 pm, Monday, January 6, 2020. Graveside services, with full military honors will following at 2:00 pm at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Springfield under direction of J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate John's life. Sorry, Mom, but in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Missouri Veterans Home, 1600 S Hickory, Mt Vernon, MO 65712
Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020