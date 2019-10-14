|
|
John "Tyler" Freeman
Springfield - The beautiful life of John "Tyler" Freeman came to an unexpected end on October 11, 2019. Tyler was an Eagle Scout, accomplished musician and gifted student with a lifetime of promise ahead of him. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Tyler was born on January 25, 2001 to his biological parents Amy Hartley and John Freeman. He was raised from the age of 6 by his grandmother Danna Hartley. He was, and will continue to be, the pride of Danna's life. His life and character were also shaped by the love and caring support of Rick Dyer, who was like a father to him, and Zachary Hohensee who spent countless hours helping him with his Scouting activities. Tyler's Eagle project was the construction of raised flower beds for the Children's Wing of King's Way United Methodist Church. Some of his favorite times and stories involved his fellow scouts and their activities throughout the years.
While attending Parkview High School, where he graduated in May 2019, he was an honor student and 1st chair violin in the high school orchestra. In addition to being a full-time student at Missouri State University, he was also employed by Murney and Associates.
He was baptized and a member of King's Way United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Jiggs and Phyllis Neill of Buffalo.
Tyler is survived by many family members and loved ones including; Danna Hartley, Amy Hartley, Emma Howard, Jack Neill, Rick Dyer and his family, Zachary Hohensee, Aidan Cobb, Rusty, Jill, Cooper, Whitney and Isabella Neill, Patrick Murney, Clyde and Carol Lorance, Sally Clemens and his cat Lucky.
Services will be at 12:00 PM, Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Gorman-Scharpf Brentwood Chapel. No visitation will be held.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019