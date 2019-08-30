Services
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri - Rogersville
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rogersville Assembly of God Church
Rogersville , MO
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Rogersville Assembly of God Church
Rogersville , MO
Springfield - John G. Goodin, 70, Springfield, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Promise Hospital, Overland Park, KS.

Visitation will be held from 10 - 11:00 am, Saturday, August 31, 2019 with funeral services following at 11:00 am at Rogersville Assembly of God Church in Rogersville under the direction of J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial will follow at Holland Cemetery, Rogersville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rogersville Assembly of God, 201 S. Marshall St, Rogersville, MO 65742.

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 30, 2019
