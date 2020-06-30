John Holtkamp
John Holtkamp

John Holtkamp passed away peacefully on 06/29/20 in The Manor at Elfindale of Springfield. He served in the navy from 1952 to 1956 on the USS Montrose. He was a strong man who always loved and supported his family. An avid sports fisherman winning many trophies and later enjoying it's simplicity. Favorite hobby was refinishing old boats to shiny new and then he got great joy in seeing young families proudly driving away with his creation. Roadway Express retiree.

Born 1932 in Aviston, IL to John & Catherine (Markus) Holtkamp. He is survived by his son Randall and Jose Lopez of Dallas; granddaughter Jennifer (Eagleburger) and James Schmittling, great-grandsons Avery and Asher; grandson Ryan Eagleburger and Alicia (Hashagen), great-grandsons, Brayden and Austyn.

Preceding him by six days was his wife of 63 years, Marilyn (Horstman); daughter Sandra (Eagleburger) in 2009 and son Dean 2017.

Private family service. Internment at Springfield Missouri State Veterans Cemetery. Condolences gormanscharpf.com




Published in News-Leader from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
