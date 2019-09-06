|
John J. Harris
Springfield - John J. Harris was born in 1928 in Barry County, MO, the son of Ross and Lena Harris. He passed away September 2, 2019.
John attended public school in Barry County, earned a bachelor's degree from what is now Missouri State University and a master's degree in education from what is now Drury University.
His teaching career began in a two-room school in Barry County. After time as a school administrator at Crane, MO, he moved to Springfield, holding administrative positions in the Ozark School System and several schools in Springfield. He retired as principal of Eugene Field School in 1984.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings Ray, Rudolph, Velma and Vera.
Survivors include Jan, his wife of 40 years; two sons, Larry Harris (Jeannie), Jerry Harris (Connie); three sisters, Bonnie Harris, Beulah Harris and Verla Beachboard. Other survivors are six grandchildren, Angela Brush, Kimberly Dehner, Christina Rogers, Aaron Harris, Amy Harris Murrell and Scott Harris; 13 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Mr. Harris loved his students and influenced thousands during his 37 years as an educator.
A memorial service will be at Greenlawn Funeral Home East on Saturday, September 7. The family will be receiving friends at 1 p.m., and the service will follow at 2 p.m., with burial at White Chapel Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 6, 2019