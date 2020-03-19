|
|
John Joseph Kinloch
Laurel, MD - John Joseph Kinloch, age 82, of Laurel, Maryland passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. John was born on October 9, 1937 in Springfield, Missouri to the late Milton and Kathryn Kinloch.
John graduated from Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army upon graduation. He served nearly six years on active duty (mostly in Germany) and left military service as a Captain in 1965. In 1968, John earned a Master's Degree from The George Washington University School of Engineering and Applied Science.
A true patriot, John worked at the National Security Agency for 30 years reaching the rank of Senior Executive. He began his career in the Operations Directorate and then spent the vast portion of his career in the Research and Engineering Organization. In his last assignment, John was selected to lead the Senate account in the Legislative Affairs Office. During his NSA career, John received the Meritorious Civilian Service Award, the Exceptional Civilian Service Award, and the Presidential Rank Award. After retiring in 1995, John spent ten years as a consultant.
John was active in the Laurel Boys and Girls Club for nearly ten years coaching football, baseball, basketball and soccer. In 1974, John was named Coach of the Year for his exceptionally outstanding contributions to the boys' intramural sports program. John was a faithful member of Our Savior Lutheran Church serving on the usher committee and helping with various service projects.
During retirement, John and Colleen enjoyed spending summers in Maine where they hosted family vacations for 20 years. From Maine, John assisted his wife with antique shows throughout New England.
John is survived by his wife, Colleen, of 57 years, his three sons and one daughter, their spouses, and eleven grandchildren: John Jr. and wife Carol, Ryan and Joshua; Michael and wife Jennifer, Alexa, Sean, and Jonathan; Julie and husband Chris, Caroline and Kevin; Matthew and wife Carolee, Samuel, Zachary, Abigail, and Elizabeth. John is also survived by his brother, Robert, and sister, Kate, of Springfield, Missouri.
Memorial donations in John's name can be made to the Maryland Special Olympics at https://www.somd.org/give/ or Our Savior Lutheran Church, 13611 Laurel Bowie Road, Laurel, MD 20708.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020