|
|
John Kevin McMenus
- - John Kevin McMenus passed away from natural causes on August 21, 2019 in South Carolina. He was a young 57 years old at the time of passing. John lived a full life. He grew up in Springfield, Missouri. He graduated from Glendale High school, in Springfield, MO and University of Missouri, Columbia, MO. He spent many years with Archer Daniels Midland as a commodity trader. His last few years he worked at Ole' Mexican Foods as a commodity broker.
John was survived by his beloved daughter Lauren McMenus (U of A, Tuscaloosa, AL), mother Peggy McMenus (Bella Vista, AR), brother Michael McMenus (Lee's Summit, Mo), nephew SSG Bryan McMenus (Fort Leonard Wood, MO), niece Samantha Bradish (Lee's Summit, Mo), nephew Joe Bradish (Chicago, IL), and niece Marin McMenus (Lee's Summit, MO).
There will be a graveside service at Green Lawn Funeral Home North, Springfield, Mo at 1 pm on Saturday August 31, 2019.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 28, 2019