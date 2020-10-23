John Lewis Lewis, Sr.



Lee's Summit - At 86 years old, heaven welcomed our beloved John Russell Lewis, Sr. on October 17, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He is survived by his beloved wife of 24 years, Gay Kenworthy Lewis, his five children and step-children, and their respective significant others, John Russell Lewis, Jr., "Russ,"(wife, Rhonda), Scott Bradley Lewis (domestic partner, Bryan Scott Moore), Stephen Todd Kenworthy (wife, Renae Speck), Allison Elizabeth Thomas, and Meredith Wood Kenworthy, and his nine grandchildren, Zach Lee, Austin Lewis, Annie Lewis, Trey Lewis, Sheridan Thomas, Madeline Sparks, Julian Thomas, Marissa Kenworthy, and Stephanie Kenworthy. John is also survived by his two younger brothers and their respective spouses, Claude Steven Lewis, "Steve" (wife, Felicia) and David Wallace Lewis, "Dave", (wife, Margaret, "Peg"). John is predeceased by his dearly loved first wife, Janice Ann Bradley, and, tragically, his youngest son, Andrew Benton Lewis, "Drew" (widow, Amy Blansit), both of whom sadly lost hard-fought battles to cancer.



John was born the eldest of three boys on August 16, 1934 in Cape Girardeau, MO to Russell Bogen Lewis and Mary Francis "Mollie" Wallace. John lost his father at 15 years of age and was forced to grow up quickly with a widowed mother and two younger brothers. He graduated from Normandy High School, St. Louis, in 1952. He played basketball as captain for Normandy and captured a State Championship. John earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at the University of Missouri, Columbia. He was a member of the Delta Tau Delta social fraternity. Before entering law school, he enrolled in US Army Reserves and served as Captain and Artillery officer. In 1959, he earned his Bachelor of Laws, from University of Missouri School of Law.



John moved to Springfield, began his employment and family law practice, served on many boards including The Salvation Army Advisory Board, The Springfield Library Board, and as President of the Logan-Rogersville School Board. John was very involved in church leadership, teaching Sunday school, and singing in the church choir at King's Way United Methodist Church, his beloved church for nearly 60 years. John was also an Adjunct Law Professor at Missouri State University, then SMS. More than any of these important roles, John wanted to be remembered as a good husband and father.



John married Janice Ann Bradley on August 10, 1957. Jan passed away in 1994. Their marriage was blessed with three handsome sons, each of which John was proud. On June 29, 1996, John married Gay Wood Kenworthy, who was also a widow with three children. With their marriage, the two families blended. Together, John and Gay saw five of their six children married and eight of their nine grandchildren born.



John enjoyed sports all his life, whether it be basketball, racquetball, skiing, or simply cheering as an MU football fan. John was a longtime member of Hickory Hills Country Club where he spent many hours enjoying his favorite pastime - golf. He was blessed to have played the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland and he often took golf trips with his brothers. A mosaic exists at Kings Way with a piece created by John picturing a putting green with the pin, which reads, "Lord, share my diversion."



John enjoyed traveling. In his younger years, John took Jan and their boys on countless lake, camping, and holiday ski trips. He made sure that Jan and the boys had the best of everything. John was an exceptional man and a wonderful husband. John took Gay's three children deeply into his heart as his own children and offered fatherhood in each sense of the word. John and Gay had a blissful 24 years together including shepherding a growing extended family, traveling across the United States and Europe, teaching and volunteering in the community, and enjoying their golden years together living and loving in their beautiful home in the woods while debating the merits of Thomas Jefferson and John Adams on the front porch.



To the end, John's good nature and loving spirit never faltered. His ready smile, warm chuckle, and the sparkle in his brilliant blue eyes were ever-present. He is one of the best men to have lived and is desperately missed by his family and friends.



There will be a graveside service for immediate family under the direction of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family anticipates a celebration of John's life at a later date.



Donations may be made to King's Way United Methodist Church, the Salvation Army, Drew Lewis Foundation, or Ozark Trail Council.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store