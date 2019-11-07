Resources
John M. Sanders

John M. Sanders Obituary
John M. Sanders

John M. Sanders, 94, passed away November 4, 2019, at his home.

He was born on June 10, 1925 and was the son of William and Nellie.

John was united in marriage to Leona M. (Cowgill) Sanders on September 25, 1945.

John served honorably in the United States Army from May 9, 1945 to December 5, 1946 in the Pacific Theater during the occupation of Japan. John was a member of the Church of Christ in Ozark, Missouri.

Survivors include two sons, Michael Sanders of Ozark, Missouri and Richard Sanders of Battlefield, MO. Grandsons, Adam (Gail) Sanders of Hedgesville, West Virginia, and Aaron Sanders of Marionville, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Brett and Carlin Sanders; and many other relatives and friends.

Siblings deceased are Ell, Lena, Newt, Monroe, Gertrude, Marvin and Bill. Surviving is his sister Leona.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 15, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Hoggard & Sons Funeral Home in Piggott, Arkansas, with Steve Ward officiating. Burial is in Mitchell Cemetery in Greenway, Arkansas. Hoggard & Sons Funeral Home of Piggott, Arkansas, is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation is Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
