John M. WilliamsWalnut Shade - John M. Williams11/4/1948 to 7/15/2020Beloved Husband, Father, and GrandfatherSurvived by wife: Virginia Williams, Daughter: Jennifer Pratt, Son in law: Scott Pratt, and grandchildren: Jordan Walton, Grace Pratt, Jordin Pratt, and Mikayla PrattJohn loved to fish, build model trains, and work on electronics. He loved his family and was happiest when everyone was together. After battling MS for more than 45 years and surviving cancer he was still full of life and never let it stop him from doing whatever made him happy. He passed peacefully in his sleep at home with his family and has joined the Lord and traded in his walker for wings. May you live in eternal peace and watch over your family.Always loved and forever missed.