John M. Williams
John M. Williams

Walnut Shade - John M. Williams

11/4/1948 to 7/15/2020

Beloved Husband, Father, and Grandfather

Survived by wife: Virginia Williams, Daughter: Jennifer Pratt, Son in law: Scott Pratt, and grandchildren: Jordan Walton, Grace Pratt, Jordin Pratt, and Mikayla Pratt

John loved to fish, build model trains, and work on electronics. He loved his family and was happiest when everyone was together. After battling MS for more than 45 years and surviving cancer he was still full of life and never let it stop him from doing whatever made him happy. He passed peacefully in his sleep at home with his family and has joined the Lord and traded in his walker for wings. May you live in eternal peace and watch over your family.

Always loved and forever missed.






Published in News-Leader from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson
708 State Highway 248
Branson, MO 65616
417-334-1550
