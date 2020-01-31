|
|
Dr. John Mack Fry
Springfield - Dr. John Mack Fry passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on January 30th, 2020.
He was born in San Saba, Texas on July 22nd, 1940 to George and Dorace Fry. He graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in Mt. Vernon, Missouri in 1958 and Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1966. He practiced general surgery, emergency and family medicine in Mt. Vernon, MO for 26 years before relocating his practice to Springfield, MO for an additional 16 years before his retirement in 2008.
Dr. Fry was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Helen Fry; and his brother, Winfield (June) Fry, of Ropesville, Texas.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Deborah Fry. He is also survived by his son, James "Jay" Fry (wife Jeanie) of Miller, MO, daughter Becky Gertzen (husband Jason) of Glen Ellyn, IL, daughter Micky Burton (husband Matt) of Huntsville, MO, son Alex Fry of Springfield, MO. And son Devin Fry of Springfield, MO, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial visitation will be held on Monday, February 3rd from 10am - 12pm at Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home, 500 E. Walnut Springfield, MO.
Memorial contributions can be made to The or the .
Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020