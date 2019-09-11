|
John Marshall Bot, age 84 of Springfield, Missouri, formerly of Festus, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 in Springfield. He was born July 14, 1935 in Lisbon, North Dakota, the son of the late Gladys (nee Pindall) and John Henry Bot.
He is survived by his wife Dolores Jane (nee Cook) Bot; daughters Julie R. (Tony) Brinkley of Farmington, Missouri, Mitzi Bot of Asheboro, North Carolina, Jill (Mark) Sellers of Springfield and Marcy (Kevin) Baron of Springfield; sister Joanne (Gene) Odegard of Roseville, Minnesota; grandchildren Zachary Powers, Meagan Powers, Bekah (Joseph) Adkins, Amy (Alex) Magu, Savannah Auman, Samantha Sellers, Sheridan Sellers, Micah Bot, Olivia Baron, McKenna Baron, Adam Brinkley, Katryn Brinkley, and Jake Brinkley; and a great-granddaughter Meyer Adkins.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brothers Ray (the late June) Bot, Elden (the late Benny) Bot, and Doug (Marie survives of Fargo, North Dakota) Bot.
He was a retired Chief Switch-room Manager for the former Southwestern-Bell Telephone Company; and a U.S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed cutting wood, fixing cars and working with his hands.
Graveside funeral service with full military honors to be conducted 12:00 Noon Monday, September 9, 2019 at Shepherd Hills Cemetery in Barnhart, Missouri. Memorials in his memory are preferred to the .
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 11, 2019