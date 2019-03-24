Services
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte
4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
(417) 887-1929
Springfield - John Howard Nicolaides, 96, of Springfield, MO passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was born in Roscoe, CA on Tuesday, June 20, 1922 to Virginia Deacon and Ned Nicolaides.

John was a 1940 graduate of North Hollywood High School, CA with two years at CalPoly College in San Luis Obispo, CA. He served his country with the Marine Corps during WWII, enlisting in 1942 and honorably discharged as a 1st Lieutenant in 1946. John retired in 1985 as CFO of Television/Motion Picture Productions in Hollywood, CA. In 1993 he and his wife visited Springfield, fell in love with the area and made it their home.

John was preceded in death by his parents, former wife Marion, one brother Gene and one grandson Aaron Nicolaides.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years Betty "Jane" (Foster) Nicolaides, three sons Steve Nicolaides (wife Caroline) of Carpenteria, CA, Monte (wife Michelle) of Temecula, CA and Scott (husband Michael) of West Hollywood, CA, one daughter Cindy Glancy (husband Tom) of Spring, Texas, four step-children Greg Foulkes of Dana Point, CA, Ted (wife Andrea) of Kansas City, MO, Robert (wife Jennifer) of Los Angeles, CA and Karen Todd (husband Frank) of Nixa, MO, 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and time. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 24, 2019
