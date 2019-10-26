|
John Owen Bayless Jr.
On October 23rd, John Owen Bayless Jr. loving husband and father of five, passed away at age 71.
John was born January 20th, 1948 in Springfield, Missouri to John and Wilma (Phillips) Bayless.
On May 3rd, 1982 he married Lisa (Sisto) Bayless, they were married 37 years and together they raised two daughters, Andrea and Alisha.
He was known for his kind and compassionate spirit, his distinct and infectious laugh and his love for cars.
He is survived by his wife Lisa Bayless and his children Melissa (Shaw), John David Bayless, Kristi (Wischnack), Andrea (Cavarra) and Alisha Bayless, as well as his 8 grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on November 2nd at Greenlawn funeral home East at 2:00 pm following the visitation on November 1st from 6:00-8:00pm.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019