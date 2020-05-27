|
|
John Phillip Reynolds
Springfield - John Phillip Reynolds, 74, of Springfield passed away on May 25, 2020. He was born July 25, 1945, the middle child of John S. and Doris E. Reynolds.
John followed his dad in the mattress business. They built mattresses on the corner of Commercial and Benton for 50 years. He took pride in the quality of bedding they produced. In high school and into adulthood, John was a proud member of the original Shifters Car Club. He loved working on cars and had two Model T's, one of which he completely restored. In 1965, John married Sue Bennett at St. Paul Methodist Church. They celebrated 55 years of marriage and had three children. The family loved going to Table Rock Lake and vacationing to Panama City Beach, FL.
John was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Nancy Lankford.
He is survived by his wife, daughter, Susan Inman and her son, Samuel Hair; daughter, Jennifer Reynolds; son, John Reynolds, his wife Angela and their children Bailey and Blake; and his sister, Gale L. and Bill Stewart.
No formal visitation is scheduled, but friends may call after 1:00 PM Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Due to the current restrictions, a Graveside Service will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 29 in Hazelwood Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader from May 27 to May 28, 2020