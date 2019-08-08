Services
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte
4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
(417) 887-1929
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte
4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Bellview Cemetery
2105 E. FR 84
Springfield, MO
John Price


1933 - 2019
John Price Obituary
John Price

Ozark - John Daniel Price, 86, of Ozark, MO passed away peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Mercy Hospital. Dan, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Springfield, MO on Sunday, April 2, 1933 to John Wesley Price and Mary Elizabeth (Gates) Price.

Dan was a veteran of the Army and received an honorable discharge on April 1, 1955. He was employed as an electrician for 45 years and was a member of IBEW Local Union 453. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and hiking on the Buffalo River trails. Dan was an avid collector of tools and any item that caught his attention.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters Evelyn Putman, Vera Chandler and JoAnne Datema and two brothers Donald and James Price.

Dan is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jessie, one son Eric Price (wife Dianna, two grandsons Daniel Price and Steven Price (wife Jessica) and two great-grandchildren Nathalea and Daniel.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 form 4-6pm at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home, 4500 S. Lone Pine Ave., Springfield, Mo 65804. Graveside services will take place at 10am on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Bellview Cemetery, 2105 E. FR 84, Springfield, MO 65803

Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 8, 2019
