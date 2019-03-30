|
|
John R. "Skip" Craig, D.D.S.
Springfield - John R. "Skip" Craig, D.D.S., 78, Springfield, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was born November 11, 1940 in Warrenton, MO, the son of Charles and Geneva Garcia.
He graduated from UMKC Dental School in 1966 and opened his practice in Springfield. Dr. Craig practiced dentistry in Springfield and Crane, MO. After retiring from his practice, he was the clinical dentist and instructor in the Dental Hygiene Department at OTC. After retiring from OTC, he devoted 4 days a month to the Children's Smile Center where he also served as a member of the board. He was a founding member of the ROMEO's. He was an avid golfer with several foursomes, was an accomplished woodworker and loved farming at Springhill Farm. He was the most wonderful father-in-law in the world.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dr. Craig is survived by his wife, Deborah; daughter, Carol Partch and husband, Alan; son, Scott Craig and his wife, Sandy; grandchildren, Ryan and Brittany; brother, Charles Wayne and wife, JoLynn; nephews, Michael and Stephen; niece, Cherie. The family would also like to recognize dear friends, Charlie Haen, Ken and Jeanie Bosslet, Chip and Jackie Wagoner, all of the ROMEO's and golfing buddies here and gone.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Smile Center, 601 North 21st , Ozark, MO 65721.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019