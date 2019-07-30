Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for John Houghtling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Houghtling


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Houghtling Obituary
John R. Houghtling

Springfield - John Raymond Houghtling passed away on July 27, 2019, at the age of 83. He was born in Warren, PA October 8, 1935 to Victor and Hazel Houghtling.

After graduating from high school in 1953 in Youngsville, PA, John joined the United States Navy and served from 1954-1958. On July 2, 1960, John married Marilyn Waddell from Pleasantville, PA and from this marriage were born three children: Rodney, Debra and Jennifer. John and Marilyn both accepted Christ at EUB church in Youngsville, PA, February 1968. The family moved to California in 1970 and John worked at a Christian organization for five years before moving the family to Springfield, MO in 1975. In 1997 John retired from General Electric after 22 years and in his retirement delivered Meals on Wheels.

John was a people person who loved to talk, tease and laugh. He was generous, kind, had great character and a healthy lifestyle that he modeled for his children and grandchildren. Traveling, gardening, exercising and spending time with his family were his loves.

John was loved immensely and will be greatly missed by his wife, Marilyn, daughters Debbie and Jennifer, son-in-law, Craig, daughter-in-law, Dawna and grandchildren Natalie and her husband Conner, Ashley, Mason, Jack, Zane and Beckham and great-grandson, Aiden.

Graveside Service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Visitation for John is 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East.
Published in the News-Leader on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now