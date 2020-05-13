|
John R. Peele
Springfield - John Romard Peele, 83 of Springfield, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born December 4, 1936 in Long Lane, Missouri to Romard Fulton and Addie Belle Weeks Peele.
John graduated from Buffalo High School and attended University of Missouri-Columbia. He and Alice Kay Fowler were married November 21, 1959 at the First Christian Church in Buffalo, MO.
John retired in 2012 from Jackson Vending. He loved gardening, watching his grandchildren in their different activities and visiting with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his brother, Loren Weeks Peele; his sister, Bernice May Peele Aulgur; his grandparents, John H. and Martha Ann Christian Peele, and John C. and Rosa Woods Weeks.
John is survived by his son, Todd Alan Peele of Springfield; his daughter, Shay Joy Peele Luckie (Duane Luckie) of Rogers, AR; grandchildren, Alyson Luckie and Jacob Luckie both of Rogers, AR; Nieces, Teresa Peele of Sebastopol, CA and Jill Slack of Springfield, MO.
A private family inurnment will be at Gorman-Scharpf Columbarium. Online condolences may be left at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader from May 13 to May 17, 2020