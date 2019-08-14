Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Presbyterian Church
818 East Norton Road
Springfield, MO
John Ray Tranbarger


1929 - 2019
John Ray Tranbarger Obituary
John Ray Tranbarger

Willard, Mo. - John Ray Tranbarger was born in Pike County Mo on April 8, 1929 son of Ray and Mae (Howell) Tranbarger and died August 11, 2019 in Springfield Mo. He was preceded in death by his father in May 1988, mother in 2002, sister Phyllis Wright in 2012, and his wife Faun Aleen in 2012.

John married Faun Aleen Pettey on December 17, 1950 and their union was blessed by five sons, James (Geneva), John (Linda), Phillip (Theresa), Mark (Ginny), and Joe (Cheyenne), thirteen grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

He graduated from Bowling Green Mo High School in 1947, received his B.A. degree at Westminster College in 1951, attended Louisville Seminary and was ordained to the gospel ministry by the Missouri Presbytery, US. In 1951, he earned his Doctorate of Ministry at Dubuque Seminary. He served as pastor of four rural Presbyterian churches until 1959 when he accepted the call to be the first pastor of Hillcrest Presbyterian Church in Springfield where he served until his retirement in 1994. Following his retirement he served various churches in John Calvin Presbytery until his final retirement in 2017.

John served on the City Council of Springfield from 1979 - 1981 and as a volunteer police chaplain with Springfield Police Dept. from 1972 - 2017.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Hillcrest Presbyterian Church, burial will follow, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Memorial donations may be made to the Hillcrest Presbyterian Church, Children's services.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 14, 2019
