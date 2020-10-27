John Robert Engler
Springfield - John Robert Engler, 74, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Campus in Monticello, Iowa on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Honoring his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded with a Memorial visitation taking place from 5 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, October 28, at Lemke Funeral Homes - South Chapel (2610 Manufacturing Drive). Private family burial will take place at Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Lemke Funeral Homes assisted the family with arrangements.
John was born August 11, 1946 in Storm Lake, Iowa, the son of Robert and Mary (Jones) Engler. He was a 1964 graduate of Clinton High School.
John was united in marriage to Mary Jo Jensen on August 28, 1965 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Clinton.
Fond memories and condolences for John's family may be shared at www.lemkefuneralhomes.com
, obituary page.