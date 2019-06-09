|
John Robertson
Mt. Vernon - John Robertson, 88, passed away on June 6, 2019 in the Veterans Home in Mt. Vernon MO. John retired from Lily Tulip. He was an avid sportsman and gardener.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Martha, his parents, Arthur and Francis Robertson, brother, Jack and sister, Merle. He is survived by children, Lynne, Patrick, Carol, Robert, grandson, Bryant, sister, Margie and other relatives.
Visitation for John will be from 5 pm to 7 pm at Greenlawn Funeral Home North on Sunday, June 9th with services at 1:00 pm on Monday June 10th. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader on June 9, 2019