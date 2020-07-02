John Scisciani Jr.
Springfield - John James Scisciani, Jr., MSGT, USAF Retired, Age 75, passed away April 21, 2020 in Springfield, MO. John was born in Carnegie, PA to John James Scisciani, Sr. and Ann M. (Holeva) Wasko Scisciani on September 28, 1944. He grew up in Carnegie, PA and had many good memories of those years.
John attended Chartiers Valley High School and after graduation trained at Pittsburgh Automation Institute before joining the United States Air Force 2-11-1963 and serving almost 22 years. He worked as a Material Facilities Supervisor and Financial Management Supervisor. He always had a second job, mostly because he just loved to cook.
John married the love of his life, Shirley Anne (Adams) Dupre on September 23, 1988, in Carlisle, PA. They lived there for ten years, then moved to MO in 1995 and made their home in Nixa.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Ann; son, John Anthony; one sister, Elizabeth Ann (Betty Ann) Meyer; his in - laws, Virgil and Pauline Adams; and a niece, Dana Sowards.
John is survived by his wife, Shirley, of the home; a sister, Patricia Hohn; Angela Santavicca (Aunt Toots); Uncle Jimmy Scisciani; brother and sister -in- laws; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
John was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans
, Orlan Smith Mem #11 and, a member of the American Legion, Post 676. He was also a strong supporter of the National Rifle Association. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church where he enjoyed volunteering and seeing friends.
John enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, water sports (he was a senior diver), was an outstanding softball player (enjoyed coaching children and teenagers) played football, competed on bowling and dart teams, loved to travel and working outside projects around the home. He enjoyed gardening and raising chickens. He loved cooking, especially for Shirley, family gatherings and the church. He still enjoyed many of these activities after retirement until a decline in health.
John and Shirley loved doing everything together. He was a fun loving person and loved to tell jokes and stories he considered funny from his younger years. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.