Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
3596 North National
Springfield, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Snider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Dave" Snider

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John "Dave" Snider Obituary
John "Dave" Snider

Springfield, Mo. - John David Snider, 83 of Willard, entered into eternal life with his Lord and Savior Jesus on April 17th, 2019. "Dave" as he was known by all who loved him most, is reunited with his parents Homer and Elsie Snider of Willard and his in-laws, Darrell and Fern Gromer of Springfield, and brother-in-law Keith Gromer, of Gravois Mills, Mo. He is survived by his wife and love of his life for 62 years, Darleen Joyce. His spirit and legacy are carried on by his daughters, Debra and son-in law Brian Endicott, Dana and son-in-law Scott Fuson, and dog daughter, Taffy Sue, brother-in-law Dennis and wife Cynthia Gromer, sister-in-law Diane and husband Charles Black. Dave accomplished so much in his lifetime and out of all of his accomplishments, he was proudest of his grandchildren. He was the proud grandfather to six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Dave in the last 83 years, among them:

1)Have a roll of duct tape handy. It can fix most things and if it can't, call Dennis, Brian, or Scott.

2)Always kiss your wife goodnight and tell her that you love her,

3)Let a dog share your home and your heart, it is good for your soul.

4)Don't be too proud to stop for directions when you travel, otherwise you will end up in Alabama instead of Mississippi.

5)Live well and laugh often. It makes life full and rich.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, 3596 North National, Springfield, Mo. The family is planing a Memorial Service for a later date.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now