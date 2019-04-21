|
John "Dave" Snider
Springfield, Mo. - John David Snider, 83 of Willard, entered into eternal life with his Lord and Savior Jesus on April 17th, 2019. "Dave" as he was known by all who loved him most, is reunited with his parents Homer and Elsie Snider of Willard and his in-laws, Darrell and Fern Gromer of Springfield, and brother-in-law Keith Gromer, of Gravois Mills, Mo. He is survived by his wife and love of his life for 62 years, Darleen Joyce. His spirit and legacy are carried on by his daughters, Debra and son-in law Brian Endicott, Dana and son-in-law Scott Fuson, and dog daughter, Taffy Sue, brother-in-law Dennis and wife Cynthia Gromer, sister-in-law Diane and husband Charles Black. Dave accomplished so much in his lifetime and out of all of his accomplishments, he was proudest of his grandchildren. He was the proud grandfather to six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Dave in the last 83 years, among them:
1)Have a roll of duct tape handy. It can fix most things and if it can't, call Dennis, Brian, or Scott.
2)Always kiss your wife goodnight and tell her that you love her,
3)Let a dog share your home and your heart, it is good for your soul.
4)Don't be too proud to stop for directions when you travel, otherwise you will end up in Alabama instead of Mississippi.
5)Live well and laugh often. It makes life full and rich.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, 3596 North National, Springfield, Mo. The family is planing a Memorial Service for a later date.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 21, 2019