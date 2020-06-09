John Szesny
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Szesny

Springfield - John Fredrick Szesny Jr., 86, of Springfield, MO passed away at his home on Monday, June 8, 2020 with family by his side. He was born on Saturday, October 21, 1933 In Chicago, IL to John and Verna Szesny.

John graduated from Gage Park High School. He went to IIT collage and worked at IBM for 40 years. John knew Jesus Christ as his Savor and loved to serve him. Some of his favorite hymns were Amazing Grace and Heaven of Rest. He had been an active worker and member of the High Street Baptist Church since 1972, being affectionately known as "Papa John" in the Children's church department.

John was proceeded in death by his parents and one brother Richard Szesny.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marlene Elizabeth Szesny, their four children John Paul, Scott, Candy and Cherri, 19 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the High Street Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com

Philippians 1:21 "For me to live is Christ and to die is gain"






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte
4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
4178871929
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved