John Szesny
Springfield - John Fredrick Szesny Jr., 86, of Springfield, MO passed away at his home on Monday, June 8, 2020 with family by his side. He was born on Saturday, October 21, 1933 In Chicago, IL to John and Verna Szesny.
John graduated from Gage Park High School. He went to IIT collage and worked at IBM for 40 years. John knew Jesus Christ as his Savor and loved to serve him. Some of his favorite hymns were Amazing Grace and Heaven of Rest. He had been an active worker and member of the High Street Baptist Church since 1972, being affectionately known as "Papa John" in the Children's church department.
John was proceeded in death by his parents and one brother Richard Szesny.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marlene Elizabeth Szesny, their four children John Paul, Scott, Candy and Cherri, 19 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the High Street Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Philippians 1:21 "For me to live is Christ and to die is gain"
Springfield - John Fredrick Szesny Jr., 86, of Springfield, MO passed away at his home on Monday, June 8, 2020 with family by his side. He was born on Saturday, October 21, 1933 In Chicago, IL to John and Verna Szesny.
John graduated from Gage Park High School. He went to IIT collage and worked at IBM for 40 years. John knew Jesus Christ as his Savor and loved to serve him. Some of his favorite hymns were Amazing Grace and Heaven of Rest. He had been an active worker and member of the High Street Baptist Church since 1972, being affectionately known as "Papa John" in the Children's church department.
John was proceeded in death by his parents and one brother Richard Szesny.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marlene Elizabeth Szesny, their four children John Paul, Scott, Candy and Cherri, 19 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the High Street Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Philippians 1:21 "For me to live is Christ and to die is gain"
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.