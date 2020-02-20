|
John T. Ross, Jr.
John T. Ross, Jr. entered into eternal life on February 18, 2020.
John was born in Willard, MO on New Year's Eve 1951 to Donna and John Ross, Sr. and shortly thereafter became a proud and protective big brother to his beloved sister and best friend Terrie. It's no coincidence John entered this world on the biggest party day of the year and has continued celebrating ever since.
The luckiest circumstance of his life was when he met Karen (Hume) Ross at Drury. John cherished his friendships with his Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity brothers and was married to Karen for 21 years.
His professional life included working for and starting many companies, most involving the latest technology in communications. He was famous among elementary school children in the 80s who made their first call from a "car phone" out of a huge black bag in his Cadillac.
John loved his two daughters Jackie & Julie more than anything. He also loved dirty martinis, good cigars, his dog Katie, golfing, long stories which were usually 50% true, republican presidents, and beautiful women. He taught his girls from a young age to be leaders. His spirit will be carried on by his seven grandchildren Elle, Ross, Addison, Luke, Vance, Thomas, and Jake along with many beloved extended family and friends.
John is reunited in death with his father and hero.
Friends can visit with John's family and celebrate his life on Saturday, February 29th at Twin Oaks Country Club from 4:00 - 6:00 pm.
Please raise a glass of your favorite drink in his memory and then drink less tomorrow. You can also honor John with a donation to the Memorial of John T. Ross Jr. at Central Bank of the Ozarks (1436 S Glenstone Ave. Springfield, MO 65804) which will be split between John's favorite charities and scholarships for his grandchildren.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020