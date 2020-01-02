|
|
John Terry Kirksey
John Terry Kirksey passed away on December 27th, 2019, suddenly at Mercy Hospital Springfield, Mo. He was born in Los Angeles County CA on July 13, 1947 to Lena Iris Kirksey (Galayan) and John Henry Kirksey. He was preceded in death by his sisters Iris Lena Kirksey ad Charlotte Lavon Surratt and his wife Mary (Christine) Baker Kirksey. He had two daughters Mary Ann Teague of Verona Mo and Shela Jean Eutsler of Marionville Mo. three grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Terry retired from Syntex in Verona Mo and has since done landscaping and assorted handyman services in Springfield, Mo. He was a lover and collector of all sorts of antiques and collectibles. Terry was a proud Vietnam Veteran, any donations may be made to a Veterans Organization of Choice. He will be missed especially by his longtime friends and clients.
Celebration of life will be at Peterson Funeral Home in Aurora, Mo. on Saturday the 4th of January, 2020, at 1pm to 2:30pm
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020