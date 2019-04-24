|
John Thomas
Ozark - John Charles Thomas, 85, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was born and raised in Donora, PA and was the youngest child of Michael and Anna Thomas.
John found his way to Southwest Missouri after receiving a football scholarship to SMS (now known as Missouri State University) and declared a major in Elementary Education. While in college, he met and married the love of his life, Peggy June Thomas.
Upon graduation in 1958, John received his first teaching job as a 4th grade teacher in the Nixa School District. He absolutely fell in love with teaching and went on to receive his Master's in Education from the University of Missouri and was then offered the principalship of Nixa East Elementary School by Mr. Reed G. Espy. From there, "Mr. Thomas," as he was known throughout the Nixa community, would dedicate his next 36 years to the Nixa School System until his retirement in 1994.
Upon the announcement of his retirement, the Nixa School Board voted to rename the East Elementary School to the John C. Thomas Elementary School as a tribute to his many years of service. Today the school is known as the John Thomas School of Discovery.
During his tenure, John received many awards from the school district and community. He was also a member of multiple teacher organizations. In 2017, the John Thomas School of Discovery received the prestigious STEM Award, which was only awarded to 3 schools in the nation. This award is given to schools striving for the highest level of achievement in Integrated Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education. John was very proud and honored to have his name associated with this legacy of the Nixa School System.
John loved the Nixa community, the administration, teachers, support staff and most of all the students, who were near and dear to his heart, many of whom he never forgot.
He was a lifelong member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, now known as The Downtown Church. John also served as a Merchant Marine for 6 years.
John and Peggy were world travelers, visiting 6 countries in Europe, as well as Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Hawaii, Alaska and many of the continental states. John loved spending time with his beloved family, reading and watching sports. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be greatly missed.
John was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Joe and Mike Thomas; and a sister, Mary Racioppi.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Peggy Thomas; daughters, Terri Biro (Joe) and Tammy Meyer (Mike); four grandchildren, Mallory Meyer, Madeline Meyer, Haley Biro and Kelsey Biro; a sister Veronica Kohut, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019, followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, at The Downtown Church, 413 E. Walnut St., Springfield, MO 65806, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hopedale Cemetery, Ozark, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Care to Learn Nixa, 514 S. Nicholas Rd., Nixa, MO 65714, or the Downtown Church, 413 E. Walnut St., Springfield, MO 65806.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 24, 2019