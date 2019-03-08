|
John Wayne Hilburn
Springfield - John Wayne Hilburn, 66, Springfield, MO, passed away March 4, 2019 at Cox South. He was born February 16, 1953 in Springfield. He Graduated Central High School in 1971. He worked at Sweethart Cup for 21yrs.
He married Paula Michelle (Scott) Hilburn on July 9, 1977.
He was preceded in death by both his parents Warren G. Hilburn and Anna Evelyn (Gibson); as well as one brother, Paul, and two sisters, Norma and Arlene.
John love spending time with his family especially his grandbabies. He loved to play his guitar and singing to his grandbabies.
He is survived by his wife Paula his four children Stacy (Gary),Wayne, Stephanie(Jeff) Cameron,John (Amanda) Hilburn. His 13 grandkids and 8 great grandkids one brother Tony(Belinda)Hilburn and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral will be held Friday March 8 at 3pm at Greenlawn North. Graveside services will be at a later date. Cards and flowers may be sent to 1050 E Pacific st, Springfield, MO 65803.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 8, 2019