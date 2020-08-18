1/1
John Weslet Turner Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Weslet Turner, Sr.

Springfield - John Wesley Turner, Sr., was born November 19, 1934, and passed peacefully from this world at 7:15 pm on Saturday, August 15th, surrounded by his family. Over the past few years, John fought valiantly in his battle with the diabetes and congestive heart failure that ultimately took his life.

John met his wife, Shirley, in 1956 while she worked for Sears Roebuck & Co and they were married that same year on May 13th. John and Shirley were inseparable for 60 years before she passed away from complications of Alzheimer's disease in 2017.

John retired in 1994 after nearly 40 years of service with Hutchens Industries. After retiring, John and Shirley purchased property on Table Rock Lake where they enjoyed spending time with family and friends for a number of years. Being an avid gun enthusiast, John also enjoyed spending time at the Springfield Rod & Gun club, hunting with his son and grandsons, and reloading ammunition for himself and others. Above all, John was a true family man that especially enjoyed family gatherings and the many fun conversations, smiles, and laughter that naturally occurred wherever he was.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; parents William Wesley and Oma Alpha Turner; three brothers, Robert, Eugene, and Jess and three sisters, Helen, Maxine, and Peggy; as well as one great-grandson, William II.

John is survived by two children, son John Jr. and his wife Shiela, daughter Bonnie Murdock and her husband Kevin, grandchildren Rachel Marino (Greg), Tanya Massouh (Paul), John Turner, III (Angela), Bradley Murdock (Carly), Matthew Murdock, and seven great-grandchildren.

John's family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of James River Nursing and Rehabilitation where John spent the last 3 months of his life. The family would also like to extend a thank you to Susan Randolph and Stephanie Scott with Phoenix Home Care & Hospice for the tender care and comfort they also provided to John and his family.

Graveside services for John will be at 4:00 pm Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Danforth Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 pm Thursday, at Greenlawn Funeral Home East prior to the service.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home East
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greenlawn Funeral Home East

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved