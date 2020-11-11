John Wesley Baker



Springfield - John Wesley Baker, 89, of Springfield, Missouri went home to be with his Lord on November 9, 2020. He passed away peacefully in his sleep at home. John was born June 7, 1931 to John Roscoe Baker and Erma Jewell Baker in Springfield, Missouri. He married Anna Mae Johnston on July 6, 1958. They were married for over 62 years.



He is survived by his wife, Anna Mae Baker of Springfield, Missouri; daughter, Kathy Calvert and husband Charlie of Mt. Vernon, Illinois; son, John E. Baker and wife Leanne of Rockwall, Texas; son, Ron Baker and wife Mary Ann of Springfield, Missouri. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Rebecca Calvert, John Michael Baker, Brandon Calvert and wife Audrey, Taylor Baker, Garrett Calvert and Nicole Smith Baker. Also surviving are brother, Richard Baker and wife Barbara; sister, Pat Neff and husband Alan. He was preceded in death by father, John R Baker; mother, Erma Baker; and brother, Raymond Baker.



John served in the United States Army from 1953-1955. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in Germany.



John graduated from Southwest Missouri State with a Bachelor of Science degree in Music Education. He also graduated from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary with the degrees of Master of Church Music and Master of Religious Education. From there, he graduated from University of California - Davis with a Master of Arts degree in Music.



John committed his life to church ministry serving over 50 years at churches in Texas, Oregon, California, Missouri and Guam. He served in the positions of Minister of Music, Education, Youth and Senior Adults. Over the course of his ministry, John invested in and touched the lives of hundreds of young people and senior adults, led countless choirs and organized numerous youth mission trips. After retiring to Springfield, Missouri, John became an active member of First Baptist Church.



Outside of church work, John enjoyed collecting hundreds of hymnals; woodworking, including making toy cars and trucks for Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes; and composing music, especially songs for his grandchildren and piano students. He delivered for Meals on Wheels for 14 years. Throughout the years, John bought used bicycles, had them repaired and donated them to children.



Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, from 5-7:00 pm at Gorman-Scharpf Brentwood Chapel in Springfield, Missouri. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, Springfield, Missouri on Saturday, November 14 at 11:00 am in the chapel. Private family burial will be at a later date in Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, Springfield, Missouri in John's name. The contributions will be used to help fund mission trips.









