|
|
John Wesley Shoemaker
Greenfield - John Wesley Shoemaker, 73 of Greenfield, MO, departed this life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Main Street Baptist Church in Greenfield. Burial will follow in Fullington Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in Greenfield Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Washington Lodge #87 A.F. & A.M or to the Fullington Cemetery. The full obituary and online condolences may be shared at www.greenfieldfuneralchapel.com. Services are under the care of Greenfield Funeral Chapel
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 14, 2019