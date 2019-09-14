Services
Greenfield Funeral Chapel
61 N Allison Ave
Greenfield, MO 65661
(417) 637-5317
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greenfield Funeral Chapel
61 N Allison Ave
Greenfield, MO 65661
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Main Street Baptist Church
Greenfield, MO
John Wesley Shoemaker Obituary
John Wesley Shoemaker

Greenfield - John Wesley Shoemaker, 73 of Greenfield, MO, departed this life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Main Street Baptist Church in Greenfield. Burial will follow in Fullington Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in Greenfield Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Washington Lodge #87 A.F. & A.M or to the Fullington Cemetery. The full obituary and online condolences may be shared at www.greenfieldfuneralchapel.com. Services are under the care of Greenfield Funeral Chapel
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 14, 2019
