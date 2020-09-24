1/1
John "Russell" Wheeler
John "Russell" Wheeler

Humansville, MO - John "Russell" Wheeler was born at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, MO to John and Carole Wheeler and passed away on September 22, 2020 in his home in Humansville, Missouri. He was 54 years old. He is survived by his wife Jeanilyn Wheeler; his mother, Carole and her husband John Wikoff; his father, John Wheeler; his sister and her husband Denice and Justin Rankin; two nephews, Jr Forrest and Herschel Rankin and many cousins.

He enjoyed working with Birds of Prey, was a member of the Missouri Falconry Association and wrote many articles that were published in the Missouri Falconry Newsletter and American Falconers. He enjoyed hunting with his dog and birds, reloading ammunition, the outdoors, a good meal over the campfire, gun shows and being a falconer.

He graduated from Glendale High School in June, 1984. He will be laid to rest next to his brother, Keith Bryon Wheeler and his cousin Daryl Pennington at Resurrection Cemetery in Springfield.

Memorial mass will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 10 am in Holy Trinity Catholic Church. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm, Monday in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Zoo for the Birds of Prey Program, 3043 N. Fort Ave., Springfield, MO 65803.




Published in News-Leader from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
SEP
29
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
