Johnnie M. Tillman, Sr.
Springfield - Johnnie M. Tillman, Sr., 86, Springfield, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Northwood Hills in Humansville.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 - 1:00 pm, Friday, October 25, 2019 with funeral and masonic services following at 1:00 pm at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial, with full military honors, will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Seymour.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019