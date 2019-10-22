Services
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
Johnnie M. Tillman Sr.

Johnnie M. Tillman Sr. Obituary
Johnnie M. Tillman, Sr.

Springfield - Johnnie M. Tillman, Sr., 86, Springfield, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Northwood Hills in Humansville.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 - 1:00 pm, Friday, October 25, 2019 with funeral and masonic services following at 1:00 pm at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial, with full military honors, will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Seymour.

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
