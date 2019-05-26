|
Johnny Edmond Gott
Port Charlotte, FL - Johnny Edmond Gott passed away in the hospital on March 30th, 2019 in Port Charlotte, Florida. He was 69 years old. Born September 15th, 1949 to Bryon Gott and Barbara Gott of Springfield, Missouri. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He spent most of his life working in management in Retail and Service Industry. He retired working at his favorite bait & tackle shop in Florida. He loved to fish, golf, and hunt and of course watch Cardinals Baseball. He was our grandmothers' caregiver for the last several years. He will always be known for his funny witty sense of humor and his great big smile.
Johnny was preceded in death by his sister Tammi Gott Jones, Brother Douglas Gott, and his parents Barbara & Bryon Gott.
He is survived by his daughter, Brandi Gott, and his closet friend for over 30 years, Randy Jemes. His two nieces Bobbi Sweeten, Holly Pettus, their husbands, and six great nieces and nephews.
His memorial services will be held at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 5201 Southwood Rd. Springfield, MO 65804, Friday May 31st @ 9:00 am.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to .
Published in the News-Leader on May 26, 2019