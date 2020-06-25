Johnny Joe "Greenhaw" Warren
Springfield - Johnny Joe "Greenhaw" Warren, born on January 22, 1965, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on June 22, 2020.
John met the love of his life, Charles Bradley Warren, in the summer of 1994. The two became united in marriage on January 26, 2019, after 25 years of love. In this time they created and built a business that they opened in May of 1995. John always had a way of adding his special flair to his work, and his eye for design made him passionate about helping others to turn their house into a One of a Kind home. John enjoyed filling his home with friends and family, where he was always the life of the party.
John is preceded in death by his mother, Madge Vicory, his guardian angel, "Aunt" Clara, and high school sweetheart Jerri Jeane. He is survived by loving husband, Brad Warren, step children, Stevie and Leif Warren, brothers, Steven Greenhaw and Beau Osborn, mother in law, Ramona Warren, sister in law, Kathy Jackson, nieces, nephews, and many other cherished family and friends. Online condolences can be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Springfield - Johnny Joe "Greenhaw" Warren, born on January 22, 1965, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on June 22, 2020.
John met the love of his life, Charles Bradley Warren, in the summer of 1994. The two became united in marriage on January 26, 2019, after 25 years of love. In this time they created and built a business that they opened in May of 1995. John always had a way of adding his special flair to his work, and his eye for design made him passionate about helping others to turn their house into a One of a Kind home. John enjoyed filling his home with friends and family, where he was always the life of the party.
John is preceded in death by his mother, Madge Vicory, his guardian angel, "Aunt" Clara, and high school sweetheart Jerri Jeane. He is survived by loving husband, Brad Warren, step children, Stevie and Leif Warren, brothers, Steven Greenhaw and Beau Osborn, mother in law, Ramona Warren, sister in law, Kathy Jackson, nieces, nephews, and many other cherished family and friends. Online condolences can be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.