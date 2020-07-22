Jon David GlennForsyth - Jon David Glenn, 83, of Forsyth Missouri met his heavenly father on Sunday, July 19th, 2020 in Branson.Jon was born on August 12, 1936, in Springfield, Missouri to Johnny & Naoma Glenn.He was married to the love of his life, Mable (Young) Glenn for over 57 years before her passing in 2012.Jon was an Audio/Visual Engineer and a professional charter driver. He owned multiple businesses around the Ozarks and worked as an engineer for Silver Dollar City, Mel Tillis, and multiple other shows in the area.Jon was proceeded in death by his parents, his wife, a brother, Don Glenn, and a sister, Mollie (Little Joe) Poindexter.He is survived by his children, Wayne (Bobbie) Glenn and Shirley Glenn, all of Branson. His grandchildren, Devin (Aaron) Cook of Springfield, Shawn (Andrea) Glenn of Willard, Megan Glenn of Queenstown, New Zealand, Heather Glenn of Branson, and grandchildren that he raised, Cody (Sara) Glenn of Branson, Nickolas (Jessie) Glenn of Harrison, and Ashley Perkinson of Elizabeth City, North Carolina. He also had 10 great grandchildren that he loved dearly.Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23rd from 6-8pm at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.Funeral will be at 10am on Friday, July 24th, at Greenlawn with internment following at the Glenn Family Cemetery in Christian County, Missouri.